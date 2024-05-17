Southern Air Command institutes enquiry on alleged altercation involving IAF personnel

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) The Southern Air Command on Friday said it has instituted an enquiry based on media reports about an altercation involving Indian Air Force personnel here two days ago.

"Headquarters Southern Air Command has taken serious cognisance of the incident and the same is being enquired thoroughly to ascertain the facts, in accordance with Indian Air Force policy of zero-tolerance to cases of misdemeanour, especially in public places," a Defence release said here.

It was reported that 18 Air Force personnel who went for dinner at a restaurant here on May 15 allegedly manhandled its staff for asking them to wait when they requested seats for all of them together.

According to media reports, the hotel staff asked them to wait as almost all the seats were occupied. PTI TGB ANE