Southern Army Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Gujarat

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command of the Indian Army, conducted a comprehensive operational review in Gujarat, with a particular focus on preparedness along the Creek and Kutch sectors, a defence release said on Sunday.

During the visit, he oversaw the large-scale Defence of Gujarat Exercise, which validated operational readiness, multi-agency coordination and rapid response mechanisms in challenging terrain and operational environments, it said.

The exercise reaffirmed Southern Command’s capability to safeguard national interests across Gujarat’s diverse operational domains.

At Bhuj Military Station, the Army Commander inaugurated a mega surgical eye camp outreach programme organised with the support of specialist ophthalmic teams from Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi, it said.

The camp screened over 2,500 patients from more than 120 remote villages, restoring vision to over 200 beneficiaries through advanced diagnostic and surgical interventions. This initiative reflected the Army’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the farthest frontiers and underserved communities of Gujarat, the release said.

Later in Ahmedabad, the Army Commander and Komal Seth, Regional President of Southern Command Army Women Welfare Association, interacted with and facilitated “Veer Naris” and “Veer Matas”, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice.

The visit culminated with ‘Shaurya Sandhya’, a programme anchored in the vision of Viksit Bharat, attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The programme featured NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) students showcasing Indian fashion through ‘khadi’ alongside Bharatnatyam, and martial performances by soldiers.

“Together, these elements reflected the spirit of a Saksham aur Surakshit Bharat, reinforcing the Indian Army’s enduring bond with the people, as the nation marches towards Viksit Bharat @2047,” the release added. PTI SPK NR