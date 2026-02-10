Southern Command chief reviews Army's 'Exercise Rudra Shakti' at Pokhran Ranges

Pune, Feb 10 (PTI) Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, on Tuesday reviewed an all-arms manoeuvre exercise with live firing conducted by the Army's Rudra Brigade at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

'Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026' validated the Indian Army's capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments, said a defence release in Pune where the Southern Command is headquartered.

"Rudra Shakti" was conducted as a follow-up to "Exercise Akhand Prahar", which had earlier validated the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector.

The live firing exercise at Pokhran focused on further enhancing combat integration and operational effectiveness through synchronized employment of mechanized forces, artillery, air defence units, Army Aviation assets, including ALH-WSI and Apache helicopters, along with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS capabilities, said the release.

The exercise demonstrated seamless synergy across land, air and digital domains, it maintained.

During the review, Lieutenant General Seth interacted with troops and commended all ranks for their exemplary training standards, professionalism and operational preparedness, while lauding their ability to execute complex missions with speed, precision and cohesion, it said.

Exercise Rudra Shakti stands as testimony to the Indian Army's ongoing transformation, where organizational innovation, tactical evolution and technological integration are advancing together, according to the release.

It reaffirms the Army's unwavering commitment to remain mission-ready, technologically empowered and future-ready to meet emerging security challenges, it added. PTI SPK RSY