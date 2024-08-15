Southern Naval Command celebrates 78th Independence Day

Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command here on Thursday celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral V Srinivas recounting the assistance provided by the navy in the relief efforts in Wayanad after the landslides there.

Vice Admiral Srinivas said that the assistance provided in Wayanad and the various medical evacuations undertaken at Lakshadweep reaffirm the navy's commitment towards continued support and humanitarian assistance, according to a defence statement.

He urged all to rededicate themselves to the security, progress and prosperity of the nation while working towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the statement said.

The FOCINC South paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty by placing a wreath at the SNC memorial and also reviewed the Ceremonial Parade.

Addressing the parade, Vice Admiral Srinivas highlighted the journey of freedom, and the remarkable progress made on multiple fields overcoming challenges post-independence, the statement said.

He recalled the contribution of the Indian Navy in the global effort to protect and safeguard the shipping lanes in the Western Indian Ocean, spearheading the Government of India's strategic vision of SAGAR, it said.

The FOCINC South also reiterated that training was the important cog in achieving a combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force and urged personnel to imbibe safety culture as a key enabler of operations, it said.

He also emphasised the Indian Navy's commitment towards 'Nation First' outlook in achieving the vision of self-sufficiency and Aatmanirbharta. PTI HMP HMP KH