Southern Naval Command celebrates 79th Independence Day

Kochi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day with its commander-in-chief referring to the role of the armed forces, as seen during Operation Sindoor, in ensuring security and stability of India.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, during his speech on the occasion, recounted the "long and arduous journey of freedom" which laid the foundation of modern India, a Defence release said.

"The rise of the country from the ashes of colonialism to the world's largest democracy redefines India's place in global order," he is quoted as having said.

He further said that the country's armed forces play a significant role in ensuring the nation's security and termed Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India's defence history.

Vice Admiral Srinivas said that the operation demonstrated the armed forces "strength of jointness and strategic foresight" with the Indian Navy playing a critical role in "asserting complete maritime dominance".

He also highlighted the SNC's contribution on various operational and training fronts, like the deployment of the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR (INS Sunayna), successful circumnavigation as part of Navaika Sagar Parikrama 2 and multiple medical evacuations.

He also referred to the diving operations and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions carried out by the navy in connection with the foreign cargo vessels MV Wan Hai 503 and MSC Elsa 3 off the Kerala coast.

The vice admiral emphasised upon the importance of training to achieve a "combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force", the release said.

He also urged the naval personnel to imbibe safety culture as a key enabler of operations and to rededicate themselves to the security, progress and prosperity of the nation while working towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it said.

Vice Admiral Srinivas reviewed the ceremonial parade held at the SNC after which he paid homage at the war memorial.

The parade witnessed a scintillating fly past by naval Dorniers and helicopters proudly displaying the tri colour, all the naval ships were 'dressed overall' with signal flags and the various units and establishments proudly flew the national flag as as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the release said.