Southern Naval Command celebrates India's 75th Republic Day

Kochi, Jan 26 (PTI) The country's 75th Republic Day was celebrated at the Southern Naval Command here with the Commanding-in-Chief of the base highlighting the crucial role being played by the Indian Navy to secure and safeguard maritime interest and trade on sea in the region.

Advertisment

Vice Admiral V Sreenivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, also recounted the country's amazing journey that has inspired many other nations recognising India as the mother of democracy, according to a Defence statement.

"Unity in diversity has been the pillar of strength towards the successful democratic republic," he is quoted as having said at the event.

He also brought out the current geopolitical situation in the region and the crucial role being played by the Indian Navy towards securing and safeguarding maritime interest and trade on sea, the statement said.

Advertisment

Vice Admiral Sreenivas also highlighted the Indian Navy's outreach initiative of 'MAHASAGAR' (Maritime Heads for Active Security and Growth for All in the Region) and vision towards transformation from a Buyer's Navy to a Builder's Navy to become Aatmanirbhar Bharat contributing to the nation's progress in niche defence technologies and economic growth, it said.

He also paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation by placing a wreath at Venduruthy War Memorial at INS Venduruthy and also reviewed the ceremonial parade, it said.

The ships in harbour were dressed overall in ceremonial flags to mark the occasion, it added.

Addressing the parade, the Vice Admiral implored upon all personnel to actively contribute towards the goal of Vikshit Bharat by 2047 and continue to achieve excellence in training, operations and maintenance while setting new targets and achieving success, the statement said. PTI HMP HMP SS