Southern Naval Command celebrates Navy Day at Kochi

Kochi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Monday celebrated the Navy Day with an enthralling Operational Demonstration with a spectacular display of the entire spectrum of naval operations by the ships, aircraft and special forces.

Advertisment

The Operational Demonstration was hosted by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chief Guest, a defence release said.

The event was witnessed by senior government functionaries, military dignitaries and local residents of Kochi off Rajendra Maidan.

December 4 is celebrated every year as Navy Day to commemorate the successful attack on Karachi harbour by Indian Navy ships during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Advertisment

The event commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by marine commandos and a flypast by naval aircraft including Dornier, Advanced Light Helicopter and Chetak, Navy said.

"Simulated gun salutes, helicopter landing, search and rescue operations by Chetak, the visit, board search and seize demo, slithering operations, mock oil rig demolition, aerial extraction of commandos and watermanship display were some of the major highlights," the release said.

While Navy's Sail Training Ship, Sudarshini, displayed its splendour by unfurling her magnificent sails and manning of masts, the horn pipe dance by the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and continuity drill by the naval personnel undertaking 120 sequenced drills without any verbal command in a synchronised manner enthralled the crowd, it said.

Capability demonstration by advanced multi-role helicopter MH60 R, the new induction in the Navy and precise manoeuvres by Fast Interceptor Crafts were the other attractions.

The event culminated with a beating retreat by Indian Naval Band and traditional sunset ceremony with illumination of naval ships. PTI RRT SKY SKY