Southern Naval Command celebrates Republic Day

Kochi, Jan 26 (PTI) The country's 76th Republic Day was celebrated at the Southern Naval Command here with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the base highlighting the vital role played by Indian Armed Forces in maintaining the nation's security and stability.

Advertisment

Vice Admiral V Sreenivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, exemplified the proactive role played by Indian Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests leading to a marked reduction in piracy and other illegal activities in the region in the last few months.

He also recounted the country's amazing journey in the field of science, technology, medicine, space exploration and digital innovation that showcased its potential to the world, time and again, according to a Defence statement.

"The commitment to the principles of the Constitution, collective action in challenging times and innovative approach are indicative of the nation's rising stature as a global leader reinforcing the journey towards Viksit Bharat," he said.

Advertisment

Complementing the Southern Naval Command (SNC) for constructive engagement with the regional Navies through training interactions, maritime partnership exercises and joint hydrographic missions, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief South reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment towards SAGAR (Security and Growth for All) and growing credentials as the 'preferred security partner' in the region, the release added.

He shared several achievements of SNC towards delivering contemporary, adaptable and pragmatic training in building fleet-ready sea warriors.

Srinivas highlighted the achievements of the Navy's sailing vessel, INSV Tarini, crewed by two women officers, who are on the most significant leg of crossing the Pacific Ocean between New Zealand and South America.

Advertisment

He brought out Indian Navy's significant transformation from a Buyer's Navy to a Builder's Navy as 64 construction projects are in progress at various shipyards embracing the goal of a fully 'Aatmanirbhar' force, the release said.

The officer reviewed the ceremonial parade commanded by Commander Amit Tiwari. The parade saw participation of more than 850 personnel including two platoons of Sea Cadets Corps and one platoon of NCC, the release added.

The parade also featured a spectacular Flypast by the 321 Angels, the Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy, according to the release.

Advertisment

The ships in the harbour were dressed overall in ceremonial flags to mark the occasion, it added. PTI ARM ARM ADB