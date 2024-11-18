Southern Naval Command set for ''Sea Vigil 2024''

Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) As part of the nation-wide Coastal Defence Exercise 'Sea Vigil 2024, the Southern Naval Command here will coordinate the exercise in Kerala and Lakshadweep this week, Navy officials said here on Monday.

The fourth edition of the exercise in Kerala and Lakshadweep will be overseen by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command and Commander-in-Chief of Coastal Defence (South), Navy officials said.

The exercise will be conducted by the Indian Navy with the participation and support of 16 Central and State agencies, including the Coast Guard, Kerala Police, Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department, Department of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, CISF, BSF, DGLL (Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships), Customs, Intelligence Bureau, NCC, and others, they said.

Notably, the NCC is participating in the exercise for the first time, they said.

The biennial exercise, which began in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, aims to validate the efficacy of the coastal defence response across the Indian coastline against threats arising from the sea, the officers told reporters.

The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets, such as ports, oil rigs, single point moorings, cable landing points, and critical coastal infrastructure, including the safety of coastal populations, they said.

Five ships and aircraft from the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and other agencies will participate in the exercise, they added.