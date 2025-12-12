Southern Railway achieves electrification of 97.63 per cent of its network

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Southern Railway has electrified 97.63 per cent of its network as part of its push to achieve one hundred per cent electrification by 2030.

According to Southern Railway (SR), of the 5,116 km network, 4,995 km have been brought under the electrified traction.

Coinciding with the Energy Conservation Day being observed on December 14, the SR said every year December 8 to 14 is observed Energy Conservation Week with six divisions and workshops organising extensive outreach activities highlighting the significance of energy conservation in the region.

Under the vision of 100 per cent electrification, an official release on Friday said, "Steadfast in its efforts to achieve Mission 100 per cent electrification by 2030, Southern Railway has brought 97.63 per cent of its vast network, 4,995 km out of 5,116 km, under electrified traction." On renewable energy use, the Southern Railway said the cumulative solar generation was 35.81 million units, thereby saving Rs 18.94 crore.

As many as five additional buildings have been submitted to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for obtaining the 'Shunya' certification. The 'Shunya' certification refers to energy-efficiency ratings introduced by the BEE under the Ministry of Power. It indicates that the building achieves net-zero energy consumption from external sources to a large extent through efficient design, equipment and renewable energy usage.

Across its premises, the Southern Railway has transitioned fully to LED lights while 34,488 BLDC fans have been installed in offices, railway stations, railway quarters, replacing conventional fans.

Timers have been fitted for station lights, yard lights while energy savers have been installed for welding plants, it said.

Automated sensors for lighting and air-conditioned control in office chambers and meeting halls have been established to minimise power consumption "By adopting renewable energy, upgrading to efficient systems, Southern Railway continues to implement sustainable energy measures for the benefit of rail users and public, it added.