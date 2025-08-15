Southern Railway awards contracts to RVNL to install video surveillance system at 484 stations

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Southern Railway has awarded a contract to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to install a video surveillance system worth Rs 90.64 crore at 484 stations for enhanced passenger safety.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, said in a press note on Thursday that the surveillance system, IP-based CCTV cameras with networking, video monitoring systems, and video recording facilities, will increase safety and security for passengers, particularly women, children, and senior citizens, by preventing crime.

"A Letter of Acceptance (LOA) has been awarded by Southern Railway for installing the surveillance facilities at 484 stations over six of its divisions," an RVNL official said.

"The awarded work is valued at Rs 90.64 crore (including applicable taxes) and involves the installation of IP-based CCTV cameras at 441 D & E category stations and augmentation at 43 A, B & C category stations," he added.

According to the company's press note, the scope of work includes deploying video management systems, video analytics, and face recognition systems in line with the latest RDSO specifications.

"The IP-based CCTV surveillance system will comply with all cybersecurity provisions. Monitoring of CCTV will be carried out from 82 RPF thana, divisional headquarters, and the zonal headquarters of Southern Railway. The complete project will be executed within 18 months," the press note said.

It added that besides enhanced security measures, the system will help authorities assess situations and provide timely assistance in emergencies such as accidents or medical incidents.

"Ability to monitor passenger flow and identify high-congestion areas, enabling better crowd management and support for monitoring upkeep and cleanliness across station premises will also be done with the help of the surveillance system," officials said.

Commenting on the development, Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director, RVNL, said, "This significant order from Southern Railway reinforces RVNL's role as a key enabler of advanced rail infrastructure. Deploying a modern Video Surveillance System across railway stations will transform the safety landscape for millions of passengers." PTI JP MNK MNK