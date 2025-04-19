Southern Railway begins Chennai's first AC EMU service

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) The first AC EMU under the Chennai Division of Southern Railway chugged along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor on Saturday, marking yet another significant episode in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.

The train is equipped with more features than the regular EMU rakes, such as automatic doors and passenger information system.

The maiden service was flagged off from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 7 am and saw eager passengers enjoying the ride.

Many regular train commuters recalled the days of the iconic metre gauge that was phased out in 2004 to accommodate broad gauge rakes with more capacity, and expressed joy over the air conditioned Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) being introduced just during the peak summer.

According to Southern Railway, the initiative was aimed at providing hassle-free, pleasant travel experience for passengers.

The AC EMU service was first introduced in the Mumbai suburban and witnessed steady patronage among commuters, especially office-goers and women travellers.

Following its success, it has been introduced in Chennai suburban in Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section which registers high footfalls, it said.

"The service will be a boon for commuters during the peak hours and the hot and humid weather conditions. The modern AC EMU rake is equipped with better facilities for passengers like automatic doors, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, well-marked entry/exit points, and is a significant milestone in enhancing passenger comfort," it added.

Services will be operated between Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach-Tambaram (both in the same sector).

The AC EMU services will not run on Sundays.

According to the fare structure released by Southern Railway, the minimum ticket price is Rs 35 for a distance of up to 10 km and the highest is Rs 105 for 56-60 km.

Monthly season ticket fare rates range between Rs 620 and Rs 2115 depending on the distance.

"Passengers holding First Class season tickets are not permitted to travel in the AC EMU services, as these services are governed by a separate fee structure," an official release said.