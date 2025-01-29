Southern Railway to double train capacity in Chennai, Coimbatore and Kochi by 2030: Vaishnaw

Chennai/Kochi, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Southern Railway will double train capacity in Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam in Kerala by 2030 to meet the growing demand.

He announced comprehensive upgrades for coaching terminals in Southern Railway hubs, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Ernakulam (Kochi) to facilitate this.

"We are expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity," a press release issued by Southern Railway quoted the minister as saying.

The strategy addresses rapid travel growth through additional platforms, stabling lines, new terminals, maintenance facilities and multi-tracking, it said.

Chennai and Coimbatore were among the 48 major cities identified for this time-bound capacity doubling, it added.

According to the release, Chennai Egmore station redevelopment features airport-like passenger separation, two AC terminal buildings, 44 lifts, 31 escalators and a 14,000 sq m concourse.

Tambaram station will get nine lifts and better integration for suburban services. A new Perambur terminal (Rs 342 crore, seven platforms) will decongest Central and Egmore. Multi-tracking projects like Chennai Beach-Egmore fourth line (commissioned) and Attipattu-Gummidipundi third-fourth lines (sanctioned) enhance suburban connectivity, the release said.

In Coimbatore, Podanur Junction will emerge as a second terminal with Rs 100 crore investment for stabling and pit lines, it said.

Coimbatore North redevelopment (Rs 11.5 crore) includes new entries and amenities while Coimbatore Junction PPP project (Rs 692.65 crore) is in the DPR (Detailed Project Report) stage.

The city of Kochi (Ernakulam) is a key railway hub on the Southern Railway network, playing a vital role in connecting Kerala with the rest of the country.

According to the release, the redevelopment of Ernakulam Town Railway station is planned in two phases at a total cost of Rs 150.28 crore, with phasing designed to ensure uninterrupted passenger operations during construction.

The city's rail ecosystem encompasses Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Tripunithura stations, which together handle a substantial share of passenger and freight traffic, the release said.

These stations serve as important gateways for long-distance, intercity and passenger train services, supporting Kochi's commercial, industrial and tourism activities while ensuring seamless rail connectivity across the region.

Phase I is underway in the southern part of the station area. Existing facilities such as staff quarters, Parcel Office, Duty SM room, substation and OFC rooms were relocated to facilitate execution, the release said. PTI JR TGB DIV DIV