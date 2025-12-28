Southern Railway to double train capacity in Chennai, Coimbatore by 2030: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Chennai, Dec 28 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday the Southern Railway will double train capacity in Chennai and Coimbatore by 2030 to meet the growing demand.

He announced comprehensive upgrades for coaching terminals in the Southern Railway hubs, including Chennai and Coimbatore, to facilitate this.

“We're expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity,” the minister is quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Southern Railway.

The strategy addresses rapid travel growth through additional platforms, stabling lines, new terminals, maintenance facilities and multi-tracking, stated the press release.

Chennai and Coimbatore were identified among 48 major cities for this time-bound capacity doubling, it added.

According to the release, Chennai Egmore station redevelopment features airport-like passenger separation, two AC terminal buildings, 44 lifts, 31 escalators and a 14,000 sq.m. concourse.

Tambaram gets nine lifts and better integration for suburban services. A new Perambur terminal (Rs 342 crore, seven platforms) will decongest Central and Egmore. Multi-tracking projects like Chennai Beach-Egmore fourth line (commissioned) and Attipattu-Gummidipundi third-fourth lines (sanctioned) enhance suburban connectivity.

In Coimbatore, Podanur Junction will emerge as a second terminal with Rs 100 crore investment for stabling and pit lines, said the press release.

Coimbatore North redevelopment (Rs 11.5 crore) includes new entries and amenities while Coimbatore Junction PPP project (Rs 692.65 crore) is in DPR stage. PTI JR JR ROH