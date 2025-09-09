Southern Railway urges passengers to avoid trespassing, unsafe travel in suburban trains

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Southern Railway on Tuesday urged passengers to avoid trespassing and unsafe travel in suburban trains to ensure their safety and security.

In a press release, the railway said awareness programmes have been intensified, along with enforcement measures including posters, audio announcements, and digital campaigns.

Citing statistics, it said that between January and August 2025, nearly 228 people lost their lives and 34 sustained injuries due to trespassing.

Passengers are advised to use only Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), subways, and level crossings to cross tracks. With the support of dedicated staff, Southern Railway has enhanced monitoring and enforcement to curb unsafe travel practices such as trespassing and footboard travel.

The railway also reminded passengers to stay behind the yellow safety line on platforms, be cautious of the gap between the train and platform while boarding or alighting, and strictly follow all railway safety instructions.

“Passengers’ cooperation is crucial to making travel safe, secure, and responsible,” the release added. PTI VIJ SSK