Southern Railways conducts joint mock exercise on train accident, rescue operations

Kochi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway conducted a joint mock drill on train accident and rescue operations at the Ernakulam marshalling yard on Friday.

The exercise is aimed at improving coordination, efficiency, and preparedness among various agencies and railway departments for emergency response, ensuring a swift and coordinated approach during real-life train accidents, an official release said.

As part of the exercise, a train accident scene was created at Ernakulam marshalling yard, involving the derailment and capsizing of two sleeper coaches.

As the accident alert was sounded at 8.44 am on Friday, railway emergency teams and external rescue agencies swiftly activated their response mechanisms. The NDRF, Railway Medical Team, Fire and Rescue Services, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and departments including Mechanical, Safety, Operating, Signal, Electrical, Engineering, Personnel, Commercial and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene, the release said.

Additional support was provided by the Scouts and Guides, Civil Defence, and Ambulance Services for ensuring a comprehensive and well-coordinated response.

The rescue and relief operations were carried out with remarkable efficiency, the release added.

The Railway Medical, Commercial, and Mechanical teams, along with the NDRF and Fire and Rescue teams, promptly evacuated the ‘injured’ passengers from the derailed coaches.

The Accident Relief Train (ART) team of Railways, NDRF team and Fire and Rescue team displayed their technical expertise by swiftly cutting through the derailed coaches to evacuate trapped passengers minimising potential injuries.

A temporary hospital was set up near the accident site, where the Railway Medical Team provided first aid and necessary medical assistance to the simulated injured passengers before they were transported via ambulances.

The Government General Hospital, Ernakulam, also played a vital role in supporting the medical response efforts.

Following the successful evacuation, focus shifted to re-railing the derailed coaches, the release said.

The Railway team using specialised equipment such as the Accident Relief Train (ART) with a 140-ton crane(Sakthan), Medical Relief Van, and Engineering, Signal, and Traction equipment, efficiently re-railed the affected coaches in record time.

Their swift action demonstrated the high level of technical expertise and preparedness within the railway system, ensuring the prompt restoration of normal operations, the release said.

About 400 participants from various agencies were actively involved in the mock drill.

The drill also served as a crucial test of emergency preparedness, reinforcing the ability of all participating teams to respond swiftly and efficiently in real-life disaster situations, the release added.

Furthermore, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and City Police successfully managed security and crowd control, ensuring public safety and effective traffic coordination during the entire exercise, according to the release. PTI ARM ARM ROH