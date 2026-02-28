Southern Railways makes additional arrangements for Attukal Pongala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) The Southern Railways on Saturday said it has made additional arrangements for the upcoming pongala mahotsavam at the Attukal Bhagavathi temple here on March 3.

Attukal Pongala is considered as one of the largest women gatherings in the world, in which lakhs of women, cutting across ages, gather in the capital city to take part in the festivities.

The railways said that in addition to the operation of special trains, additional stoppages, and rescheduling of trains, further measures have been implemented to ensure a safe, smooth, and convenient journey for all passengers and devotees during the festival.

The measures include strictly regulating the parking of vehicles at the railway station here from March 1 to 3, it said in a statement.

It further said that on March 3, for the convenience of pilgrims, trains departing from Thiruvananthapuram Central towards Kollam Junction will leave from platforms 1, 2, 3, and 4 and those going towards Nagercoil will go from platform 5.

"To avoid overcrowding, passenger entry to the platforms will be managed through three covered temporary holding areas. From these areas, passengers can purchase unreserved tickets and enter the platforms once their trains are ready for departure.

"Additional ticket counters will be set up near the holding areas. Passengers with reserved tickets can enter directly through the main entrance portico," the statement said.

It also said that around 12 trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Nagercoil Junction – Kottayam Express and Kanyakumari – Punalur Passenger, will have a one-minute temporary stoppage at Thiruvananthapuram Pettah (TVP) station for the conveneince of reserved passengers. PTI HMP KH