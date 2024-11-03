Southern Railways terminates service of contractor after Shoranur accident

Palakkad, Nov 3 (PTI) The Southern Railways has terminated the services of the contractor who was awarded the work to clean railway tracks, following a tragic incident near Shoranur station on November 2, in which three persons lost their lives and one remains missing.

"The action for terminating the contract has been initiated and criminal case also is being registered against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers about the incoming trains," said a release issued by Railways.

The contract for rag picking in Shoranur yard and approaches was awarded to Munavvar from Malappuram.

According to the Railways, three persons died and one is still missing after the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express hit the workers engaged in collecting garbage from the railway track by 3.05 pm on Saturday.

An ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the families of the deceased workers, including two women from Tamil Nadu, has been announced by the Railways.

"Upon completion of the work, a group of about 10 laborers instead of using the road took the railway bridge to cross over to the other side to reach the station, without informing the railway officials and without the permission of Railway Personnel," it said.

Since no railway work was planned on the bridge on the day, no railway protection was available on the bridge.

Unfortunately, four individuals were hit by a train, added the release.

Authorities said the workers took the bridge which does not have any speed restriction to cross over and at the same time (Train no:12626) Kerala Express also approached the down line side.

"Unfortunately, at that time three workers were run over and one worker jumped into the river," said the release.

Meanwhile, searches for the missing person resumed in Bharathapuzha river on Sunday. The Railway Police has begun an inquiry into the incident. PTI ARM LGK ROH