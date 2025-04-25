Southern ridge encroachment: NGT flags non-disclosures in status report

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has flagged some "non-disclosures" in a report on the status of encroachment in the national capital’s Southern Ridge area.

The green body was hearing the issue of protecting and reclaiming Delhi’s Southern Ridge from encroachments.

The ridge is a crucial green area, regarded as the lungs of the national capital.

In an order on April 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said a status report dated January 21 filed by the deputy conservator of forest was placed on record and it showed the status of encroachment as on April 5, 2019.

"The current status of encroachment in the southern ridge has not been disclosed. A chart in the reply mentions the encroachment removed from 2019 to date, but the progress is also far from satisfactory. The chart does not disclose the encroachments made between April 5th and now," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The bench said effective steps were required to protect the ridge and clear it from encroachments.

The counsel for the principal chief conservator of forests, however, sought four weeks to file a "comprehensive affidavit" about the encroachments; the steps taken to clear them and the time-bound programme, to effectively remove the encroachments.

The bench allowed his plea and posted matter on July 4.