Southwest Airlines to establish its global innovation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday said US major Southwest Airlines is establishing a global innovation centre here.

The announcement was made during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with the Southwest delegation here, an official release said.

Reddy met Southwest Airlines Chief Information Officer Lauren Woods, Chief Technology Officer Tom Merritt, Legal Counsel Head Jason Shying, and Sarthak Brahma from HEX Advisory Group.

The chief minister welcomed the senior leadership from Southwest Airlines who have chosen to launch their global innovation centre in Hyderabad to support the evolution of their business strategy, the release said.

Explaining the growth story of Hyderabad, Reddy mentioned the government's ambitious vision for Telangana to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, as part of the state's "Telangana Rising 2047" vision. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH