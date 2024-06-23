Southwest monsoon advances further into Gujarat: IMD

Ahmedabad, Jun 23 (PTI) After making an early onset in parts of south Gujarat on June 11 and making no progress for several days, the southwest monsoon on Sunday advanced further into the state, said officials.

Conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to cover some more parts of Gujarat and the adjoining north Arabian Sea in the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Sunday evening.

“The southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat state; remaining parts of Maharashtra; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha and some parts of Jharkhand,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Conditions are favourable for it to further advance into “some more parts of north Arabian sea and Gujarat state; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3-4 days”, it said.

After its entry, the southwest monsoon had not progressed to other parts of Gujarat for many days.

The southwest monsoon typically enters Gujarat on June 15 and progresses to Ahmedabad and other parts of the state, including some areas of Saurashtra by June 20. It covers most parts of Saurashtra by June 25 and the entire state by June 30, said officials.

Meanwhile, the south Gujarat district of Tapi received heavy rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6.30 am on Sunday, the IMD said.

It also rained at many places in south Gujarat and isolated places in north Gujarat and Saurashtra during this period, it said.

Parts of the Saurashtra region, including Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Botad, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts, and south Gujarat districts of Valsad, Navsari and Surat received light rainfall on Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre data showed.

The IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate rains and thundershowers in all the districts of Gujarat next week.

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Narmada, Dangs, Valsad, Tapi, Dahod and Chhota Udepur districts till Tuesday morning.

The weather agency has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on Tuesday. PTI KA NR