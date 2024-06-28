Southwest monsoon advances in Rajasthan, heavy rainfall recorded

Jaipur: The southwest monsoon is continuously advancing in Rajasthan where moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded at many places in the last 24 hours, as per the MeT data.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places in the coming days.

The monsoon advanced in other parts of south-western and eastern Rajasthan on Friday. Currently, the northern line of the monsoon is passing through Jaisalmer and Churu.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder has been recorded in some parts of the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan and many parts of Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Jaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan.

The highest rainfall has been recorded in Marwar Junction, Pali in western Rajasthan at 72 mm and Masuda, Ajmer in eastern Rajasthan at 91.5 mm.

Rains with thunder are expected in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, and Udaipur divisions on Friday. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in some places in north-eastern Rajasthan.

The MeT centre has predicted heavy rain in some parts of eastern Rajasthan from June 29 to July 2. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions.