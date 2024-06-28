Southwest monsoon covers entire Jharkhand amid 69 pc rain deficit: Met

Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) The southwest monsoon covered entire Jharkhand on Friday despite a significant 69 per cent rain deficit, with five districts experiencing over 80 per cent shortfall, a Meteorological Department official said.

Although the monsoon arrived on June 21, which was 11 days later than usual, it took approximately eight more days to encompass the entire state due to its delayed progress.

The weather department predicted widespread rainfall with possibility of one or two spells of heavy rains in few pockets of the state on June 29 and 30 under influence of a low pressure.

As of June 1-28, the state has received 53.2 mm of rainfall, significantly lower than the normal precipitation of 170.3 mm during this period. Among the 24 districts, five are facing severe rain deficits, with Pakur district recording the highest deficiency at 90 per cent.

Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of Jharkhand, with Musabani in East Singhbhum district recording the highest 32.4 mm.

Looking ahead, the weather department has forecast increased rainfall activity from Saturday onwards, influenced by a low-pressure system forming over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha coast.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said, "We are expecting a widespread rainfall on Saturday and Sunday across Jharkhand due to the impact of low pressure system. The system might reduce the rainfall gap to some extent for the month of June." Scanty rainfall so far has worried farmers, having faced consecutive drought-like situations in recent years. In 2023, 158 blocks across 17 districts were declared drought-hit by the Jharkhand government, following 226 blocks in 2022. PTI SAN SAN MNB