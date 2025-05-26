Southwest monsoon enters Rayalaseema region in Andhra

Amaravati, May 26 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday said that the southwest monsoon entered the Rayalaseema region of the state.

The disaster management authority noted that conditions are conducive for the further advancement of the weather system to other regions of Andhra.

"The southwest monsoon entered the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, and conditions are favourable for its expansion into other parts of the state," said a statement from APSDMA.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, along with some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, it said the weather system has advanced into some more parts of west-central and north Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of Mizoram, the entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, as of Monday.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27," said a press release from the IMD.

The upper air trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over Marathwada and neighbouring regions to north coastal Andhra Pradesh, across north Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, and south Odisha, between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height, it added.

Vijayawada witnessed rainfall on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, while cloudy conditions prevailed across the city and its vicinity. PTI STH SSK