Southwest monsoon expected to reach MP in first week of June: IMD

Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh early in the first week of June, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009.

"We are expecting the early arrival of the rain-bearing system in Madhya Pradesh, probably in the first week of June. The way it is advancing and subject to conditions, it is likely to foray early," IMD Bhopal Centre's forecast in-charge Divya Surendran told PTI.

She said the southwest monsoon has touched a small part of Maharashtra and is expected to reach Mumbai and Bengaluru in the next three days.

"At this pace, we are expecting it to arrive over MP early," Surendran said.

Last year, the monsoon set over in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, and in 2023, it arrived on June 24 and covered the entire state by the next day.

The normal schedule of its entry into MP from the western part of the state is June 16. PTI LAL ARU