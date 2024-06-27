Southwest monsoon hits several parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) The Southwest monsoon advanced and covered several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday after being delayed by five days, the meteorological office here said.

According to the MeT department data, the monsoon was scheduled to arrive in the state by June 22. The earliest onset of monsoon arrival in the state was recorded in 2000 on June 9 and July 5 in 2010. The monsoon arrived in the state on June 24 in 2023, June 29 in 2022, June 13 in 2021, June 24 in 2020 and July 2 in 2019.

Himachal Pradesh received 39.5mm against the normal 84.3 mm of rain, a deficit of 53 per cent from June 1 to June 26. So far, all the 12 districts in the state have received deficient rains.

The MeT on Thursday issued a “yellow” warning of heavy rain, and thunderstorm with lightning for the next four days from June 28 to July 1 in 10 out of 12 districts of the state, barring the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

"Isolated spells of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts from June 28 to 30 with peak intensity on June 29 and 30,” the MeT said.

On Wednesday, the MeT had issued an orange warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) in several isolated places on June 28 and 29.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and water logging in low-lying areas.

Bharwain received 70 mm of rain since Wednesday evening followed by Amb 47.6 mm, Aghar 34.2 mm, Una and Rampur 25 mm, Rohru 24 mm, Bangana 22,6 mm, Kangra 20.8 mm, Palampur 19.6 mm, Dehra Gopipur 14.3 mm, Jatton Barrage 13.6 mm, Bharari 12.6 mm, Sarahan 12 mm, Solan 9.6 mm, Kandaghat 8.8 mm, Jogindernagar 7 mm and Baijnath 6 mm.

State capital Shimla and parts of Hamirpur district also received rain and reports of erratic power supply pouring in from Hamirpur.

There was an appreciable fall in the maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours and Neri was hottest during the day, recording a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night with a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.