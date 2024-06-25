Southwest Monsoon reaches Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Southwest Monsoon reached Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to the Met Centre here.

The weather office said that the monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and parts of southeast Rajasthan.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through Mundra, Mahesana, Udaipur, Shivpuri, Siddhi, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj and Raxaul.

The centre said conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into more parts of Rajasthan over the next three to four days.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places of Kota and Udaipur divisions in the next 24 hours, the Met Centre said. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are expected at few places in east Rajasthan on June 25-26, it added.

The department said that light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over the next seven days in west Rajasthan. PTI AG BHJ BHJ