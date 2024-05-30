Southwest monsoon to arrive in Gujarat on June 15, says IMD official

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the southwest monsoon will set in over Gujarat on June 15.

"The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala and parts of the northeast on Thursday. It will make onset over Gujarat on June 15, which is the normal date for the monsoon's arrival in the state," said Ramashray Yadav, scientist, Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

Yadav said the weather will remain dry over the next seven days, adding that the IMD had warned of "strong surface winds" in most parts of the state during the next two days.

"Strong surface winds of nearly 30 kilometres per hour will prevail in most parts of Gujarat during the next two days. A dust storm warning has also been issued for Kutch, Patan, Banaskantha and Surendranagar and parts of Saurashtra region for the next two days," said Yadav.

In some respite to citizens reeling under extreme heat, the maximum daytime temperature in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar stood at 42.8 and 42.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday. PTI PJT BNM