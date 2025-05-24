Southwest monsoon to reach Maharashtra soon, conditions favourable for 2 to 3 days: IMD

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance to Maharashtra soon, as the climatic conditions are favourable for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala during the day, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it reached the southern state on May 23.

Talking to reporters, Dr Shubhangi Bhute, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, said, "The conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon, which has already reached the Kerala coast almost a week ahead of its normal onset date of June 1."

She said the early arrival is attributed to the prevailing favourable weather conditions, and the monsoon is progressing steadily towards Maharashtra.

The forecast is based on current observations, particularly the formation of a low-pressure area near the Konkan region of Ratnagiri district, she said.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, signalling the likelihood of "very, very, extremely heavy rainfall".

Isolated places in the Ghat regions of Satara and Kolhapur are also expected to receive extremely heavy downpours.

An orange alert has been issued for Raigad district. While no severe rainfall warning has been declared for Mumbai city, the department is closely monitoring developments and will provide updates as necessary, she said.