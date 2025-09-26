Southwest Monsoon withdraws from Himachal Pradesh on Sept 26

Shimla: The southwest monsoon that arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 has completely withdrawn from the state on September 26, the Meteorological Centre Shimla said on Friday.

The monsoon had withdrawn from eight out of 12 districts — Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi — on Wednesday and from most areas of Kullu and Shimla districts, along with some places of Lahaul-Spiti on Friday.

In the past 11 years, the early withdrawal was recorded on September 29, 2015, and the late withdrawal was recorded on October 11, 2019.

The state received an average rainfall of 1,023 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 730 mm by 40 per cent during the monsoon season.

Barring the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, which received 23 per cent deficit rains, all the other 11 districts received excess rain with Shimla recording 98 percent excess followed by Kullu at 95 per cent, Bilaspur 79 per cent, Mandi 75 per cent, Solan 68 per cent, Una 62 per cent, Hamirpur 59 per cent, Sirmaur 37 per cent, Chamba 32 per cent and Kangra and Kinnaur at 18 per cent each.

Heavy rains, triggering cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides, wreaked havoc in the state, which suffered estimated losses of Rs 4,881 crore, according to an update from the state emergency operation centre on Wednesday.

The Himalayan state has witnessed 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 148 major landslides, while 454 people have died since the monsoon began this year. A total of 9,230 houses were fully or partially damaged.

Out of the deceased, 264 lost their lives in rain-related incidents and 190 in road accidents. Additionally, 498 individuals have been injured, and 50 people are still reported missing.