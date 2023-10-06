Southwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal Pradesh, state records 21 pc excess rainfall

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) The southwest monsoon current has fully withdrawn from Himachal Pradesh with the state recording 21 per cent excess rainfall during the season, the weather office said on Friday.

The monsoon arrived in the state on June 24 and started withdrawing from the lower hills on September 30.

The monsoon current started withdrawing from Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur and the lower areas of Solan and Sirmaur on September 30. It withdrew from the state completely on Friday, according to the weather office.

The withdrawal was delayed by 12 days from the normal date of September 24, it added.

In 2001, the monsoon current withdrew from the state on September 18 -- the earliest recorded date of withdrawal. In 2019, it withdrew on October 11, marking the latest recorded withdrawal date.

The cumulative rainfall recorded from June 1 to September 30 was 886 mm against a normal of 734.4 mm, an excess of 21 per cent.

Barring Lahaul and Spiti, which recorded a 41 per cent deficit, all other districts received excess rainfall. Solan received 71 per cent excess rain, followed by Shimla and Bilaspur at 63 per cent each, Kullu at 46 per cent, Hamirpur and Mandi at 43 per cent each, Sirmaur at 42 per cent and Kangra 12 per cent.

The state recorded three spells of very heavy rain -- 223.9 mm from July 8-12 against a normal of 42.2 mm, 111.2 mm against 41.7 mm from August 11-14, and 54.4 mm against 21 mm from August 22-24.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 305 people were killed in rain-related incidents during the season and Himachal Pradesh suffered losses of Rs 9,713 crore.

The estimates are still pouring in and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore.

The state government has announced a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for the affected people. PTI BPL SZM