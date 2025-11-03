Sovan Chatterjee returns to TMC after seven years

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Marking one of the most talked-about political homecomings in West Bengal in recent years, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Monday returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a gap of seven years.

He rejoined the party along with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay.

Once one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants, Chatterjee's return just days after being appointed chairman of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has reinforced speculation that the ruling party is consolidating its old guard ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay formally rejoined the party in Kolkata in the presence of senior TMC leaders, ending years of speculation over their political future.

"This is a return to my roots. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is like family. I am happy to be back and will work under her leadership again," Chatterjee said after rejoining the party.

Chatterjee had quit the TMC in November 2018, resigning as minister, mayor and organisational head, citing personal reasons.

He subsequently joined the BJP, but his stint in the saffron camp was short-lived and marred by internal feuds.

During the 2021 Assembly polls, Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay had quit the BJP, accusing the party's state leadership of "insults and betrayal." Since then, their return to the TMC fold had been a subject of recurring speculation, which finally came to fruition on Monday. PTI PNT MNB