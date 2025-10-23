Sovereignty, non-interference, moral responsibility guides India's humanitarian stand: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 23 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur said India's humanitarian engagement is guided by the idea of sovereignty, non-interference and moral responsibility and it remains committed to principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality.

Thakur, a former Union minister and a sitting MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, said this at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva in Switzerland, according to a statement issued by BJP on Thursday.

Representing India's MPs at the gathering of parliamentarians from 170 countries, Thakur cautioned against a decline in multilateral cooperation and a decrease in humanitarian funding amid rising instances of conflicts and disasters.

He presented India's position on "Upholding Humanitarian Standards and Supporting Humanitarian Action in Times of Crisis" at the general debate of the IPU.

"India's humanitarian engagement is guided by sovereignty, non-interference, moral responsibility and India remains committed to the core humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence," Thakur said.

Thakur urged all parliamentarians to rise above partisan and geopolitical divisions, unite for the dignity of all human beings and strengthen collective action to protect the vulnerable. He reiterated India's civilisational commitment to global humanitarian action.

Against the backdrop of increasing conflicts, disasters, and pressure on the international humanitarian framework, Thakur pointed out that there was a decline in multilateral cooperation and a decrease in humanitarian funding.

He called for comprehensive reforms to make multilateral institutions more inclusive and representative, especially the Global South.

The Lok Sabha MP appealed to governments, international agencies, and private stakeholders to increase support for the UN humanitarian assistance system to ensure timely, adequate, and principled assistance.

He also underscored India's long-standing contribution to international peace and security with over 2,00,000 Indian personnel serving in 49 UN peacekeeping missions and India's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it supplied over 301 million vaccine doses to over 100 countries and UN entities, he said.

On the domestic front, Thakur highlighted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with over 16,000 trained personnel has saved 1,59,293 lives and evacuated 8,64,316 people since its formation in 2006.

He highlighted funding mechanisms in the country such as the national and state disaster risk management funds, corporate social responsibility (CSR) contributions, and partnerships with civil society.

Thakur affirmed that India's participation in the 151st IPU assembly reflects its commitment to its civilisational values and global solidarity.