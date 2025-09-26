Soybean farmers in MP to get benefit under Bhavantar Yojana, says Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the Bhavantar Yojana will be implemented for soybean farmers to bridge the gap between market price and MSP, and they will not be allowed to suffer losses under any circumstances.

Yadav on Thursday said his government is committed to ensuring farmers receive a fair price for the soybean crop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,328 per quintal for soybean.

Based on suggestions from farmers' unions, the state government has decided to provide the Bhavantar Yojana benefit (to bridge the gap between market price and MSP) to soybean cultivators this year, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said that farmers will continue to sell soybeans in the markets as before, and if the produce is sold at a price lower than the MSP, the government will compensate them for the loss under the Bhavantar Yojana.

Yadav said the government will directly pay the difference between the selling price of the crop and the MSP.

The process of registering farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana will be initiated soon, he said.

Yadav said that relief funds have been provided to farmers for crop damage in the past.

The government always stands with farmers in times of crisis. A survey is also being conducted to assess the damage caused by yellow mosaic to the soybean crop, and farmers will receive necessary relief for the affected yield, he added. PTI MAS ARU