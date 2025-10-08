Soybean seed revolution needed for self-sufficiency in edible oil production: organisation

Indore, Oct 8 (PTI) An organisation of processors on Wednesday called for making improved seeds available to at least 70 per cent of soybean farmers in the country to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the International Soy Conclave 2025, Devish Jain, chairman of the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), said India's soybean productivity averages around 1.10 tonnes per hectare, much lower than the global average of 2.60 tonnes per hectare.

He said SOPA has prepared a roadmap to increase soybean productivity to 2 tonnes per hectare in the next five years in view of India's ambitious goal of self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

Calling for a soy seed "revolution" in the country, Jain said, "To achieve this goal, it is essential that at least 70 per cent of farmers be provided with improved soybean seeds." He demanded that the government declare 2026 the "Year of Soybean" to promote oilseed cultivation.

Jain pointed out that India imports more than 60 per cent of its total edible oil needs, costing approximately Rs 1.70 lakh crore in foreign exchange each year.

He said the country's dependence on edible oil imports is increasing year after year, and the most sustainable solution to reduce this dependence is to increase domestic production.

Delegates from India and abroad are participating in the two-day conclave, held under the theme of "Transform and Turn Around." PTI HWP MAS NSK