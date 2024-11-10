SP a production house of rioters, criminals: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave a new definition for Samajwadi Party's coinage 'PDA', terming it as "Production house of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (Criminals)." 'PDA' was an acronym coined during the 2022 assembly polls by SP Chief Akhliesh Yadav for the 'Pichhde' (backwards), Dalits and 'Alpsakhyak' (minorities).

Addressing an election rally in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) for the November 20 bypolls, Adityanath said, "SP talks of PDA...But tell you what their PDA is. It is Production House of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (criminals). I am giving you this new definition..." He added, "Remember any big criminal, mafia or rioters...They are party of the production house of SP." He also alleged that the very sight of an SP worker is enough to strike fear in the women of the state. "Dekh Sapai, Bitiya ghabrai," he said.

Adityanath alleged the SP tried to save the man accused in the Ayodhya rape case.

He said mafia Atiq Ahmad and Khan Mubarak were also party of this "production house" which was sent out of business by the "double-engine" government. PTI ABN ABN VN VN