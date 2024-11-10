SP a production house of rioters, criminals, Akhilesh the CEO: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave a new definition for Samajwadi Party's coinage 'PDA', terming it as "Production house of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (Criminals)." He also said that the 'CEO' of this production house is Akhilesh Yadav and its "trainer" Shivpal Yadav, with all criminals "business partners" in the party.

'PDA' was an acronym coined during the 2022 assembly polls by SP Chief Akhliesh Yadav for the 'Pichhde' (backwards), Dalits and 'Alpsakhyak' (minorities).

Addressing an election rally in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) for the November 20 bypolls, Adityanath said, "SP talks of PDA...But tell you what their PDA is. It is the Production House of Dangai (rioters) and Apradhi (criminals). I am giving you this new definition..." "Remember any big criminal, mafia or rioters...They are party of the production house of SP… Every dreaded criminal, every dreaded mafia, every dreaded rapist is born here (production house). Its CEO (Chief Executive Officer) is Akhilesh Yadav. The trainer is Shivpal Yadav," he said.

He alleged that the very sight of an SP worker is enough to strike fear in the women of the state. "Dekh Sapai, Bitiya ghabrai," he said.

Adityanath also alleged the SP tried to save the man accused in the Ayodhya rape case.

He said mafia Atiq Ahmad and Khan Mubarak were also party of this "production house" which was sent out of business by the "double-engine" government.

Later, addressing an election rally in Kotwa in the Phulpur assembly constituency in Prayagraj district, Adityanath carried on his attack on the SP, accusing it of giving patronage to the mafia.

"Whether it was Atiq Ahmed of Prayagraj, Mukhtar Ansari of Ghazipur, Khan Mubarak of Ambedkar Nagar... all of them were the products of the Samajwadi Party's production house. All of them were business partners of the Samajwadi Party in crime," he said.

The BJP leader said that after Independence, the socialist movement was started with values and ideals and people like Jayaprakash Narayan, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Acharya Narendra Dev, Chandrashekhar, Janeshwar Mishra, Mohan Singh were associated with the movement.

But today, the SP has deteriorated into a gathering of criminals and mfaia, he added.

"This is what happened in Ayodhya, this is what happened in Kannauj. This is what happened in Lucknow and this is what these people did in Hardoi," he said.

Adityanath also alleged that the murder of MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2006 was committed at the behest of the SP, and So was Raju Pal's in Prayagraj.

"That is why I call this party a production house where dreaded mafias are born, move forward from here flourish. These people have kept good trainers there," he said.

The leader who was canvassing for candidates for the November 20 bypolls, said, "This election is not just today's election, it is an election to improve the present and also to build the future." Deepak Patel is the BJP candidate from the Phulpur Assembly seat.

"BJP is not only guaranteeing development, security and legacy, but BJP also guarantees to solve the problem of floods here," the two-time CM said.

In UP, nine assembly seats going to bypolls — Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur City), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs, while bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sishamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair.

The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD, which is now an ally of the BJP in the NDA.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner SP, while the BSP is contesting solo on all nine seats. PTI ABN NAV RAJ VN VN