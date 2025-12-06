SP accuses UP govt of cancelling event on Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas under BJP's pressure

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of acting under pressure from the ruling BJP to abruptly cancel a scheduled programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on the eve of Dr B R Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

In a press conference held at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium, SP MP from Mohanlalganj R K Chaudhary, former cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary, state president Shyam Lal Pal and Ambedkar Vahini national president Mithailal Bharti alleged that despite completing all formalities, the allotment for the December 6 tribute event was withdrawn at the last moment due to "government pressure".

According to the SP, party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest. The leaders termed the cancellation an "authoritarian and undemocratic action", alleging that the administration acted on the BJP's instructions.

"This shows how fearful the government is. The BJP uses Babasaheb's name only for votes," SP MP Chaudhary said.

The SP would still observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas across the state and offer tributes at Ambedkar statues, Chaudhary said, adding, "We will take this insult to the people." The SP leaders alleged that the move reflected the BJP's "disdain" for Ambedkar and claimed the party was attempting to suppress the "rising political consciousness" of the Dalit community. They further accused the BJP of being disrespectful towards the Constitution and its architect, asserting that the ruling party sought to end both the Constitution and reservation.

The leaders also reiterated their longstanding allegation that the RSS does not accept Dr Ambedkar's legacy. They cited past remarks of former RSS chief M S Golwalkar, claiming the organisation opposed his efforts to establish an egalitarian society. "Dalits have awakened and they will not bow down," they said. PTI CDN KSS KSS