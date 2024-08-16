SP alleges removal of Yadav, Muslim BLOs and supervisors in Kundarki Assembly constituency

Lucknow, Aug16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors belonging to the Yadav and Muslim communities have been removed from their positions in the Kundarki Assembly constituency.

The removed BLOs of the Kundarki Assembly constituency in the Moradabad district have been replaced with non-Yadav and non-Muslim officials, the party added.

The party made these accusations in a statement released on Friday.

In the statement issued from the SP headquarters here, the party claimed that under the instructions of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the party's state president Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh.

The memorandum alleges that in the Kundarki Assembly constituency, where a by-election is imminent, Yadav and Muslim BLOs and supervisors were removed and replaced with officials from other communities.

The complaint specifically mentions the names of 12 individuals who were allegedly replaced.

The SP has demanded an investigation into the matter and strict punitive action against the responsible officers and employees. PTI AR KIS MNK MNK