SP asked to vacate Moradabad bungalow allotted to Mulayam 31 years ago

Moradabad (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) The Moradabad district administration has cancelled the allotment of a government bungalow granted to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has been asked to vacate the premises within 30 days.

The bungalow, located in the posh Civil Lines area near the Police Training College (PTC II), was allotted to the SP patriarch 31 years ago.

Spread across nearly 1,000 square meters on Nazul land, the property serves as the local SP office.

District Magistrate Anuj Singh said the property is needed for housing officers and other government use.

"As the land is owned by the state government, its continued use by a political party is no longer justified," the DM said.

A formal eviction notice has been issued by Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Mamta Malviya to the party's Moradabad district president.

SP leader Jaiveer Singh Yadav said the party will challenge the notice in court. PTI COR CDN VN VN