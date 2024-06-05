SP, BJP win two seats each in Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party secured victory on two seats each in the assembly bypolls held in Uttar Pradesh, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP's OP Srivastava secured victory in the bypoll from the Lucknow East assembly seat by 53,887 votes over the Congress' Mukesh Kumar.

Srivastava got 1,42,928 (1.42 lakh) votes while Chauhan secured 89,061. The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Alok Kushwaha got 8,323 votes.

In the bypoll for the Dadraul assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district, the BJP's Arvind Kumar Singh defeated the Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Kumar Verma by 16,795 votes.

Singh got 1,05,972 (1.05 lakh) votes while Verma secured 89,177. BSP candidate Sarvesh Chandra Mishra got 20,742 votes.

In the bypoll for the Gainsari assembly constituency of Balrampur district, the Samajwadi Party's Rakesh Kumar Yadav defeated the BJP's Shailesh Kumar Singh (Shailu) by 9,437 votes.

Kumar got 87,120 votes, Shailu secured 77,683 and the BSP's Fida Baba 16,983.

In the Duddhi assembly bypoll of Sonbhadra district, the Samajwadi Party's Vijay Singh defeated the BJP's Sarwan Kumar by 3,208 votes.

The bypolls were held in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, voted in all seven phases of the general elections.

The bypoll in Lucknow East was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon in 2023. A three-time legislator, Tandon was a minister in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's first government.

The Dadraul seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Manvendra Singh died on January 5 after a prolonged illness. Following a long stint in the Congress, Singh joined the BJP in 2017 and became the MLA from Dadraul.

He retained his seat in the 2022 elections.

The Gainsari constituency fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav on January 26.

Having started his political career with the Lok Dal, Yadav was a four-time MLA from Gainsari.

The Duddhi constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, fell vacant after the BJP's Ramdular Gond was disqualified following his conviction in a rape case.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 members. PTI CDN SZM