SP, BSP and AAP are 'chunavi chidiya': Rajnath in MP

Naryawali (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 5 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described parties like the SP, the BSP and the AAP as "electoral birds" (chunavi chidiya), saying they come during elections and return to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the end of the polls.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in this assembly segment, Singh said unlike many other parties, the focus of BJP's politics is not just on winning elections and forming a government but its main aim is to take the country on the path of growth and development.

"At the time of elections, parties like SP, BSP and AAP come as electoral birds and as soon as the elections are over, they return back to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," Singh said in Hindi.

"We do not do vote-bank politics. We do not just do politics to form a government but do politics to build the country and society," he said.

Advertisment

The elections to 230 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The ruling BJP is trying hard to retain power in the state.

In his address, Singh also highlighted various welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration is being given to the poor in the country for the last three years. Our Prime Minister Modi ji has said that this scheme will be extended for the next five years," Singh said.

Advertisment

"Earlier there were potholes in roads in Madhya Pradesh. Today villages are connected by roads. We are providing tap water to every house," he said.

The defence minister also exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in the state.

"When assembly elections were announced in five states, there was talk of a close fight in Madhya Pradesh. I had said in the beginning itself that Shivraj ji (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is Dhoni. Whatever be the start, we will give a good finish and lead the BJP to victory,"he said.

"The BJP is going to win here. Earlier, 92 per cent of mobiles in the country were imported, today more than 90 per cent of mobiles are being made in India and by the hands of Indians," he said. PTI MPB ANB ANB