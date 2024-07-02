SP, BSP chief's expresses grief over deaths in Hathras stampede

Lucknow, Jul 2 (PTI) The chiefs of the SP and the BSP Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the deaths in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district during a religious congregation.

More than 50 people died and several others were injured in the stampede at the satsang in the district's Sikandra Rao area on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Yadav has demanded immediate provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

In a post on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, "It is very sad that a large number of people died and many were injured in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras district of UP and a young man was killed during a Buddhist/Bhim Katha in Agra." "The government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial assistance to the victim families," she said. PTI NAV ANB ANB