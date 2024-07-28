SP, BSP express grief over deaths in Delhi coaching centre incident

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) The BSP and the SP on Sunday expressed grief over the death of three civil services aspirants -- one from Uttar Pradesh -- after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Water gushed into the Rau's IAS Study Circle building's basement, trapping the three students in the library on Saturday.

Shreya Yadav from ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Navin Dalving from Kerala and Tanya from Telangana died due to the sudden flooding of the basement of the coaching centre, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement.

"Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed deep grief over the death of students preparing for competitive examination due to waterlogging in the building in Delhi. Describing the incident as extremely sad, he expressed condolences to the family members," the statement said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, "It is very sad that two girl students and one boy student preparing for civil services exam died due to rainwater filling in the basement of IAS Study Circle located in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi." "My deepest condolences to the victims' family. Along with punishment to the culprits, corrective steps by the government are also necessary," she said. PTI NAV ANB ANB