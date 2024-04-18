SP, BSP govts used to follow 'riot policy': CM Adityanath

Bulandshahr/Meerut (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said while the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress would follow "riot policy" during their tenures, the BJP runs its government on the policy of development.

Addressing election rallies, he also said the entire country is saying "Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge" (we will bring those in power who brought Lord Ram).

Speaking at a rally in Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, Adityanath said, “The BJP stands for faith, security, and prosperity. During the rule of SP, BSP and Congress, the state frequently saw curfews lasting for months. However, now there are no curfews in the state. These parties were known for stirring unrest through riots. They adopted a 'riot policy', while we prioritise 'development policy'.” Praising the BJP-led Central government's works in the last 10 years, Adityanath said, “We are now in a new India. Those who remember the 2014 elections know the conditions of the country then. They should inform the first-time voters about the prevailing discontent and mistrust during that period.” “Terrorism, Naxalism, and separatism were on the rise across the nation at that time. Corruption was rampant in all sectors. The youth were disheartened and farmers were driven to suicide,” he alleged.

The chief minister highlighted the significant changes India has undergone in the past decade, pointing out that various challenging issues such as tackling Naxalism and terrorism have been successfully addressed.

He attributed these problems to the Congress' governance, stating that the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir, was once plagued by terrorism.

"Daily explosions would claim innocent lives. Yet, the Congress remained a passive spectator," he said comparing with the present situation when Article 370 has been abrogated.

The chief minister said that by solving the problems of builder-buyers in Noida and Greater Noida, the cases pending for years are being closed and the buyers are being given rights.

Adityanath emphasised that earlier some individuals prioritized family interests over national welfare.

He said in this election there is a choice between the ‘swarth ka parivar’ (family of vested interests) vs ‘Modi ka parivar’ (Modi family) representing India's 140 crore people.

“After 500 years, Ram Lalla celebrated his ‘janmotsav’ at his birthplace. Many witnessed the unique tilak ceremony of Suryavanshi Ram, where the rays of Lord Surya adorned him,” he said.

He said voters should prioritise nationalistic and developmental agendas in place of caste and regional politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Kithore, Meerut, seeking votes for BJP candidate Arun Govil, Adityanath said while India and Pakistan attained freedom from the British rule together, today Pakistan is suffering from hunger while in India, 80 crore people are being given free rations.

He said that when Arun Govil was playing the role of Lord Ram in the 'Ramayan' serial, he didn't even know that one day Lord Ram would celebrate his birthday in his birthplace.

He further said that Govil's candidature from Meerut seat coincides with Lord Ram's return to his birthplace.

"The entire country is saying that "Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge," the chief minister added.

He mentioned the event of the 'Surya Tilak' on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday when the sun 'kissed' the forehead of Lord Ram's idol at his grand temple in Ayodhya, pointing out that the spectacle mesmerised people across the world.

The chief minister attributed the efforts to enhance the country's dignity and security to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked the voters if the Congress could have ever repealed Article 370 in J-K, eradicated terrorism, and put an end to the practice of triple talaq. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK