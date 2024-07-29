SP chief Akhilesh demands Rs 1 cr each to next of kin of Delhi basement flood victims

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to direct the government to pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the next of kin of the students who died in the rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

Yadav, in his letter, said the incident has shaken people, created a fear in the minds of students preparing for competitive exams, and put a question mark on their future.

"I request you to direct the government that the next of kin of the deceased students be given Rs 1 crore compensation by the government, and responsibility should be fixed and strict action must be taken immediately," Yadav said.

Earlier, Yadav had raised the issue in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, and calling the incident tragic demanded a thorough investigation to fix accountability.

"In Uttar Pradesh, a bulldozer is run over illegal buildings. I want to know if bulldozers will be run here also," Yadav said.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.