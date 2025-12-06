SP chief Akhilesh visits Fatehpur Sikri Dargah says 'Hindustaniyat' continues to thrive

Agra, Dec 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited the Fatehpur Sikri Dargah on Saturday, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed his hope that "the spirit of Hindustaniyat, our shared culture, and mutual affection continue to thrive." Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Yadav alleged, "It seems the aim is not just to ensure votes, but also to manipulate them. Even institutions formed under the Constitution appear more concerned with splitting votes than safeguarding them." Referring to the Constitution, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "For some, the Constitution is like a book of fate. Without it, we would face many challenges." "At times, dominant forces insult such institutions, even throwing shoes in the Supreme Court. Without a strong Constitution, there would be no reservation and democracy itself would weaken," he said.