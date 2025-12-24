SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of denying OBC reservation in UP recruitments

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of denying constitutionally mandated reservation to Other Backward Classes in the Uttar Pradesh government recruitments.

He alleged a large-scale “loot” of reserved category posts over the past five years.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed that the BJP was rejecting nearly one-third of the 27 per cent reservation fixed for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the Constitution. He said this exposed the party's "anti-Constitution and anti-reservation face".

"The BJP is denying one-third of the constitutionally mandated 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and showing its real ‘anti-Constitution, anti-reservation’ face. Now the newly appointed BJP state president should come forward and save OBC reservation from being usurped," Yadav said.

The former chief minister cited the ongoing Lekhpal recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department as an example. He said out of 7,994 posts, only 1,441 have been reserved for OBCs. "According to 27 per cent reservation, 2,158 posts should have been reserved for OBCs. This means 717 OBC Lekhpal posts have been looted even before recruitment," he alleged.

Yadav further pointed out that while OBC quota was curtailed, the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) were granted the full 10 per cent quota, amounting to 792 posts.

In another post, Yadav claimed that in all recruitments conducted over the last five years, posts meant for PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities were taken away.

"These are details of the last four recruitments, in which more than 30,000 PDA posts were looted. After the theft was exposed, the government formed so-called committees, but no action has been taken till date. There has only been media management," he alleged.

He questioned the state government on how long it would continue to "loot" OBC, SC and ST reservations. Yadav also said it was time to challenge in court what he termed "illegal formulas," such as declaring candidates 'Not Found Suitable' to deny reservation benefits.

"Jobs are not even on the BJP’s agenda and not at all for the PDA people. When the BJP goes, jobs and fair recruitment will come," he said.

Yadav further alleged irregularities in recruitments for 69,000 assistant teachers, Banda Agriculture University, in Lakhimpur Cooperative Bank and in Lekhpal posts. "OBC, SC and ST youth are aware that the BJP is anti-PDA and is snatching away their reservation," he added.