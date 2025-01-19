SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expresses grief over Kumbh Mela fire incident

Prayagraj: SP supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the Maha Kumbh fire incident on Sunday, Jan. 2025.

He urged on the X, "Yogi Adityanath Government to strictly cope with the incident and also asked the state administration to ensure no such incidents to be repeated in the future".

महाकुंभ मेले में लगी आग का तुरंत गंभीरता से संज्ञान लिया जाए और आगे ऐसी दुर्घटना न हो, इसको सुनिश्चित किया जाए। pic.twitter.com/iJKnX5WLWH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 19, 2025

A massive fire broke out in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, police said, but there was no immediate news of any casualty.

"Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.