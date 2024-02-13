SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, other leaders worship Shaligram stone brought from Nepal

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leaders including party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday prayed at a 'Shaligram shila' from which a 'shivling' will be carved and installed in a temple at Etawah.

The worship of the 'Shaligram Shila' was done in the presence of party leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav's wife MP Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha candidate Jaya Bachchan, state president Naresh Uttam Patel, former UP Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey and chief whip in the assembly Manoj Pandey.

At the SP headquarters, while Dimple Yadav broke the coconut, Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders offered prayers according to rituals.

As Akhilesh Yadav got down from the truck after offering prayers, the party workers welcomed him by chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Manoj Pandey told reporters, "A huge Kedareshwar temple of Lord Shiv will be built in Etawah. The 'shivling' is about to be built from the stone of Shaligram which has been brought from Nepal. From here, it will be taken to Etawah." He added that the Shaligram stone was worshipped and prayers were offered for the happiness, peace, harmony and equality in the country and in the world.

An SP leader said the Shaligram stone reached the SP headquarters from Nepal in a truck on Monday, Meanwhile, in a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We wholeheartedly welcome with a sacred wish that the arrival of Lord Shaligram be auspicious for the country and the state and beneficial for the people." PTI NAV KSS KSS